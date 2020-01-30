|
It is with sorrow that the family of Anthony (Tony) Petrucci announces his peaceful passing on January 28, 2020. Tony was predeceased by Gloria, his beloved wife of 56 years. He is survived by his children Peter (Janis) of Calgary, Denis (Debbie) of St. Catharines and Kelli (Rich) of St. Catharines. Tony was lovingly known as Grampy to his grandchildren Ashlee (Chris), Dan, Andrew (Jenn), Madison, Colton and his great-granddaughter Scarlet. Tony was an only child who grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Tony lost his parents at a young age and after moving to St. Catharines, lived with his cousin "Aunt" Angelina Morandin and his cousin Joe Morandin who was like a brother to him. Tony was proud and pleased to work for General Motors as a precision tool grinder for 35 years. But he was even more proud and pleased to have been paid by the company for another 30 years of his retirement. Tony was a Montreal Canadiens fan, enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He fondly considered his surroundings in Southern Ontario as God's country. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 31 at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. A light luncheon will be served in the church basement after the service. Tony has requested no flowers or donations. Our Grampy will be deeply missed. May his journey to a second God's country to join his "amata moglie" (beloved wife) be swift and peaceful.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020