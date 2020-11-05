It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony "Tony" Rosario Tripodi, loving husband and proud father, on October 30, 2020. Tony was born on March 23, 1938 to Stefano and Anna (Facci) Tripodi. He emigrated from Calabria, Italy at the age of fifteen. He went on to foster a growing family and business in tandem, his foremost goal to provide for those he loved. With integrity and an analytical mind guiding his way, he practiced residential and commercial real estate with great success for over 50 years in the Niagara Region. On April 27, 1968, he married Louise Ann Cannella. They caringly raised three children together. This loving family remained the central focus of his happiness and efforts. Our Dad instilled in us the essential rules of life - always love your family, closely followed by, how to find a good espresso. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Stefano, his mother, Anna, his brother, Joseph, and sister, Mary. He is survived by his devoted wife Louise, who nursed and tended to his every need with grace and an open heart; his three children, Stephen, Chris and Deanna; his brother, John and wife, Rose; daughter-in-law, Anna; grandchildren, Nico, Maceo, Marcus and Elle; in-laws, Georgette, Joseph Zimmile; sister-in-law, Marie; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Those who knew Tony know he was understated, quietly avoiding the spotlight, and preferring to give rather than receive. At Tony's request, no services will be held. The family wishes to acknowledge everyone whose hands and hearts offered Tony comfort in his final weeks at home. Condolences and memories may be sent to the following email address which will be monitored by his family: tonytripodi38@gmail.com. Tony's love of gardening paralleled his passion for watching his family blossom. Donations in his memory can be made to: TreeCanada via tinyurl.com/TreeCanada