Anthony TYLER
Peacefully at the St. Marys Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 of Brucefield and formerly of Fort Erie at the age of 85. Predeceased by his wife Doreen (Millwood) Tyler. Loving spouse of Gail Sinclair. Dear father of Glyn Tyler of Keswick, Cindy-Lou Shiels of Bradford, and Leslie Henderson of Barrie. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Tony was an avid horseman and will be sorely missed by his family at the Fort Erie Race Track. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Tony's life will be held in the future at the Fort Erie Race Track. Haskett Funeral Home, SEAFORTH entrusted with arrangements. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 27, 2020.
