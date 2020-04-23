Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Anton SCHULTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton (Tony) SCHULTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anton (Tony) SCHULTER Obituary
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 18 2020 at Pleasant Manor in Virgil, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Antonia for 68 years, Devoted father of Anne Lanthier (Claude), Elizabeth Chapman, Rose McCormick (Rick), Tony (Barb), John (Martha). Predeceased by son Frank. Adored grandfather of Robert, Taylor, Tonya, Olivia, Jon and great grandfather of Anthony, Alex, Dean. Tony was born on June 3, 1923 in Croatia. He moved his family to Canada in 1956 and settled in Niagara in 1959. He was a motorman for the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority (Welland Canal), a part-time grape grower and an amateur wine maker. Internment at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Niagara On the Lake has taken place. Those who wish, may make a memorial donation to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -