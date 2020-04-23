|
|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 18 2020 at Pleasant Manor in Virgil, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Antonia for 68 years, Devoted father of Anne Lanthier (Claude), Elizabeth Chapman, Rose McCormick (Rick), Tony (Barb), John (Martha). Predeceased by son Frank. Adored grandfather of Robert, Taylor, Tonya, Olivia, Jon and great grandfather of Anthony, Alex, Dean. Tony was born on June 3, 1923 in Croatia. He moved his family to Canada in 1956 and settled in Niagara in 1959. He was a motorman for the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority (Welland Canal), a part-time grape grower and an amateur wine maker. Internment at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Niagara On the Lake has taken place. Those who wish, may make a memorial donation to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020