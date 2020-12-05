1/1
Anton VANDERHOEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANDERHOEK, Anton On Sunday the 29th of November, 2020 Anton (Tony) VanderHoek died at age 92 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family. He was born in the Netherlands of Jacob VanderHoek and Trijntje (Bijl ) and came to Canada by ship in 1952 with his then new bride Barta (Sissing) VanderHoek. He was a man of strong faith in God in his saviour Jesus Christ. Tony was known for the twinkle in his eye, his love of nature, his gentle demeanour, his constant smile and his sense of humour. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Geertje (Diet) Braaksma. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Barteldina (Barta) Sissing VanderHoek his sister Sjoek DenBreejen , and his children Jack (Ena) Ralph, (Robin) Richard, (Loretta ) James and Alida (Mike) as well as 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a funeral service at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Burbalac Christian Campground, the place Tony loved to be. Campground Treasurer, Jim Hatton Contact: 705-745- 5169 or email burbalac.camp.ground@gmail.com http://www.burbalac.org/donate/ Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved