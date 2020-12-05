VANDERHOEK, Anton On Sunday the 29th of November, 2020 Anton (Tony) VanderHoek died at age 92 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family. He was born in the Netherlands of Jacob VanderHoek and Trijntje (Bijl ) and came to Canada by ship in 1952 with his then new bride Barta (Sissing) VanderHoek. He was a man of strong faith in God in his saviour Jesus Christ. Tony was known for the twinkle in his eye, his love of nature, his gentle demeanour, his constant smile and his sense of humour. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Geertje (Diet) Braaksma. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Barteldina (Barta) Sissing VanderHoek his sister Sjoek DenBreejen , and his children Jack (Ena) Ralph, (Robin) Richard, (Loretta ) James and Alida (Mike) as well as 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a funeral service at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Burbalac Christian Campground, the place Tony loved to be. Campground Treasurer, Jim Hatton Contact: 705-745- 5169 or email burbalac.ca
mp.ground@gmail.com http://www.burbalac.org/donate/
Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca