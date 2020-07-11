Although sad, it is with gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the peaceful passing from natural causes of our beloved Tony, with family by his side, on July 6, 2020, at the age of 81. Tony was our father, brother, husband, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is predeceased by his father Marian, (1965) mother Julia (2007) and survived by his wife Janet, daughter Dana, son David (wife Kerbi), brothers Victor (Rose) and Robin (Barb) and brother-in-law Allan (Jan). Tony was the proud grandfather of Marcus, Brandy, Carter, Daiya (Erik), Taryn, Riley, Peyton, Carys, Hanna and Emma. Great-grandfather of Emeriee, and Greyson and special uncle to Marian (Mike) and family, David, Erin, Jared and families. Born in Poland at the dawn of WWII, he endured those years until the family settled in Windsor in 1948. Tony excelled in athletics and academics through Kennedy Collegiate. He was an avid tennis player, track & field athlete and was coined the nickname "Whipper Wolanski" by his infamous coach, Archie Green. Tony's unique character befriended many, where he developed special relationships with his clever wit, perspectives and charm. Tony loved tennis, curling, Blue Jays and sports in general. He recently initiated a recurring reunion of those Kennedy graduates in these past several years, bringing together the high school alumni of the mid 50's to enjoy the friendships that were sparked in those formative "Glory Days" of youth. As his health declined in the last year, we wish to thank the CCAC/LHIN professionals, the Nurses, PSW's, Doctors and all the staff at Chateau Park LTC Home for their safety practices, personal attention and individual care for Antoni. We especially want to acknowledge the Doctors and Team at the Cancer Centre and also the WRH Met Emergency and five North care providers for their exceptional care and compassion for Tony and his family in his final hours. Also thanks to his graduate colleagues for their expressions of support and friendship. A Memorial Mass at Holy Trinity RC Church and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. A private family service and cremation has taken place. If you so wish, donations to the Windsor & Essex Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Care and arrangements entrusted to The Cremation Society of Windsor & Essex County 3260 Dougall Ave. Windsor 519-969-5449. Online condolences at www.cremationsociety.ca