Antonietta RASO
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Antonietta Raso on May 19, 2020 at the Welland Hospital. Loving wife of Santo Raso for 50 years. Devoted mother to Tony Raso (Dianna) and mother-in-law to Anna D'Agostino (Frank). Predeceased by her husband Vittorio (1964) and beloved son Peppino Nuziato (1997). Cherished Nonna to Matthew Nuziato (Krista), Nikolas Nuziato, Juliana D'Agostino, Jordan, Savanna and Sophia Raso. Predeceased by her parents and sisters. Antonietta enjoyed painting, gardening, travelling and going to the casino. Antonietta loved to cook, entertain and feed anyone that would sit at her table. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was taken from us far too early by cancer. Antonietta will be greatly missed by her family and many friends around the world. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street in Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.
