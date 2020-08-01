With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Antonina Bellini on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 89 years of age. Loving wife of the late Giulio for 68 years. Cherished mother of Mary (Neil) Buonocore, Lucy (John) Sills, Teresa (David) Elsie and Louie (Judy). Loved grandmother of Justin (Kathleen) Buonocore, Jeromie (Lisa) Sills, Ian (Nicole) Sills, Stephen (Martina) Sills, Aaron (Paula) Elsie, Kristen Elsie, Zoe and Quinn Bellini and great-grandmother of Makennah, Ethan, Brayden, Colton, Ella, Norah and Colin. Dear sister of Fred (Netta) DiCicco, Nick (Beverley) DiCicco, Anna (Giulio) Rocca. Antonina will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Antonina and Giulio emigrated from Pacentro, Italy in 1952 and settled in Welland South with no immediate family. She was a strong, independent and determined woman. Antonina was very active with the CPTA at St. Augustine School and the CWL and the tea party committee at St. Augustine Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Given the Covid restrictions a private Funeral Mass will be held. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass via Livestream service beginning at 11 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html
PASSWORD: Arbor2020. In memory of Antonina, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 YOUNG STREET, WELLAND Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca