Antonina 'Tina' Fuhrer, 96, of Niagara Falls Ontario passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Tina, born in Saratov Russia, was the daughter of Ewdokija and Michael Grishin and loving wife of Adam Fuhrer (1910-1997). She is survived by her daughter Stella Hutchinson (husband David Hutchinson Sr.) and son Walter Fuhrer (wife Carole Fuhrer nee Cousineau). Tina is also survived by her grandson David Hutchinson Jr. (wife Janet Hutchinson nee Zang) and great grandchildren Caitlyn, Brytani, Jayson and Jacob Hutchinson who live in New York State; and her granddaughters Nina and Sierra Fuhrer who live in Grimsby Ontario. Tina will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community. Thank you to the medical professionals that provided excellent care of her. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5719 Main St. In memory of Tina, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Online Condolences and expressions of sympathy: https://www.morseandson.com/.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020