It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Antonio Pavan on February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Adelina (nee De Biasi) for 68 years and loving father to Angelo (Laurie Sobie), Frances (Andrew Artinian), Silvia (David Camp), Paola (Donald Williston) and Michael (Linda Sabados). Will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly and was most happy when they went to visit their dear nonno. Tony was born in Breda di Piave, Treviso, Italy, the youngest of nine children, and took the big trip across the ocean to Canada in 1950 with literally the 'shirt on his back'. His first stop was Lethbridge, Alberta and after four days and nights of train travel from Halifax, he thought he was going to the ends of the earth. Tony worked on dairy farms owned by his uncles but found the weather too severe and the work not to his liking in that he wanted more opportunity to advance himself. Inquiring where there might be a community of Italians and availability of gainful employment, Tony moved to Niagara in 1951. The next year his sweetheart, Adelina left Breda di Piave and they married soon after her arrival in Niagara. Tony was joined in Niagara by his brothers Luigi, Tullio and his sister Maria (Gheller). Wanting more for his children than he had as a child, Tony was very proud to work seven days a week for many years. Besides his regular full-time employment at the Ontario Paper Mill in Thorold, he also worked at other jobs to provide for his family. He instilled this work ethic in all his children. On retirement at the relatively young age of 59, Tony's hobby and passion were his vegetable garden and backyard vineyard where he could be found working from early spring to late fall, dawn until dusk. He became famous for some of the 'exotic' vegetables he grew, including the yet to be popular radicchio, native to his home city of Treviso. He always planted much more than he needed to generously share with others. Nothing gave Tony more pleasure in his later years than working in his garden, except for the big family get-togethers and especially being with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nonno will be dearly missed and we will have fond memories of him. Ciao Nonno. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all in the Niagara Health System, including staff at Hotel Dieu Shaver who took such great care of Tony. Friends and family will be received at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Monday, February 24th from 6-9 p.m. (Vigil prayers will be said at 8:30 p.m.) and Tuesday, February 25th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The funeral mass will take place at St. Alexander Catholic Church, 50 Pelham Town Square on Tuesday, February 25th beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Mausoleum. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Hotel Dieu Shaver Palliative Care West Wing. Online Condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 22, 2020