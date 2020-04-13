|
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather at the age of 94 after a long, full life. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Adriana, his son Frank, his brother Napoleon and sister-in-law Amalia (Maria) Biamonte. He is survived by his cherished daughters Angela Biamonte (Percy Collas), Joey Cardamone (Sam) and Sue Longmuir (Ian). Beloved by his grandchildren; Anton Blagonic (Marcy), Alicia Michalowski (Tyler), Adrian Cardamone (Emmanuel Eikenberry), Anthony Biamonte (Juliet Woll), Sabrina Cardamone Silveira (Andy) and great-grandchildren; Olivia and Celine Michalowski and Alyse Blagonic. Tony is survived by his brother, Raffaele and sister-in-law Maria Biamonte. Tony is also survived by nephews and nieces, all of whom regarded him with respect and loved him dearly. Our love for him and gratitude for the love, strength, wisdom and humor with which he raised us is immeasurable. The depth of our sorrow at his loss is only surpassed by our joy at having shared our lives with such a tremendous man. He will be remembered for his overly generous nature and his deep love for his family. We celebrate the life he lived full of passion, dignity and kindness with a tremendous spirit. The world will be different without him yet his influence on those he touched will survive forever. Thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Catharines General Hospital, who were so unwavering in assembling calls to his family so we could FaceTime with him, not to mention how truly attentive they were with him during his final moments. We are grateful that our father found another family at Lundy Manor and enjoyed the friendships of many of the residents and staff where he resided. St. Catharines General Hospital and Lundy Manor are to be honored for the courageous commitment during this horrible crisis that has been presented. 'Say not in grief, he is no more but in thankfulness that he was'. A private visitation and Funeral Service was held, with interment following at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020