It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Antonio Carbonara who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 82. He was a loving and devoted husband to Rosa for 51 years. Antonio was a devoted father to Pino, Tony (Luisa) and his six grandchildren Giuliana, Michaela, Stella, Alessio, Adriano and Maliha. He was born in Nusco, Avellino, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1962. Antonio was known for his generosity and big heart. He loved to sing and dance especially when gathering with friends and family. Survived by his mother-in-law in Italy, Carmela Dell'Angelo. Antonio is also survived by his sister AnnaMaria (Italy). Predeceased by his sisters Filomena and Gianna and his brother Giuseppe and Angelo. He had many nieces and nephews here in Canada and Italy. A special thanks goes out to his sister in law Cathy Carbonara for all her love and support. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the emergency and third floor of the Oncology Unit for their kind and compassionate care at the St. Catharines General Hospital. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Sunday, March 15th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred's Church, 272 Vine Street, St. Catharines on Monday, March 16th at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Autism Ontario - Niagara Region Chapter would be appreciated by the family. Online guest book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020