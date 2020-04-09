|
|
Remembering you is easy I do it everyday Missing you is a heartache That never goes away. You had a smile for everyone, You had a heart of gold. We made the fondest of memories, My world could every hold. Always remembered and loved. The family of the late Antonio Carbonara would like to extend sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the expressions of sympathy from all of their family and friends. Thank you for the floral arrangements, donations and mass cards to St. Alfred's Church. Loving gratitude to the pall bearers Mike Venditelli, Mike Biancanello, Dave Biancaniello, Joe Carbonara, Dan Carbonara, and Angelo Carbonara. A special thanks to Father Stephen Innamorati for the beautiful funeral liturgy and homily, your words will remain in our hearts forever. Thanks to the readers Luisa, Giuliana, Michaela and Stella Carbonara and our gift bearers Alessio, Adriano and Maliha. Nonno would have been so proud. We also wish to thank George Darte and the staff at George Darte Funeral Home for all their guidance and support during our time of grief. Thank you for the meals provided by Rose Dagg and family, Frank and Joanne Fortino, Sonia Carter, Anita Mancino, Nadia Fortino, JohnFrank and Families. Thank you to Joanne Fortino and Cathy Carbonara for your compassion and continued support during this difficult time. Sincerely, Rosa, Pino, Tony and Luisa Carbonara and families
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020