|
|
1936 - 2020 Peacefully at the Woodlands of Sunset on February 16, 2020 Antonio passed away at the age of 84. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Angela DiCesare (Tony), Frank Guglielmi (Margaret), Bambina Ventresca (the late Gelso), Tito Guglielmi (Ruth). Tony will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Panfilo and Gina Maria (nee Leone) Guglielmi. Tony emigrated from Italy with his family in 1948. He was well known in Welland as co-owner of King Street Gulf Service Station for many years, and then spent many more years as a respected realtor and real estate broker in the Niagara region. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME, 827 East Main Street, Welland on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Woodlands of Sunset Nursing Home will be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands of Sunset Nursing Home for their kindness and loving care during Tony's stay there. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020