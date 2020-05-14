Antonio "Tony" LAMASCESE
Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Francesca. Predeceased by his parents Saverio and Rita. Loving father of Steve, Bill (Sarah), and Vic (Tracy). Proud Nonno of Teo, Jake, Michael, and Matthew. Dear brother of Tina (the late Archangelo) and Maria (Vincenzo). Predeceased by his sister Antonietta (Giuseppe), Giovanna (the late Vito) and brother Vito (Maria). Tony will also be missed by Antoinette, Anna, Angela, Saverio, Vince, Rita, and Tony, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tony immigrated to Canada when he was 18 and worked as a welder. He met Fran at a singles dance at Club Roma. Tony enjoyed tending to his garden and proudly watching his grandchildren grow. The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses for their care. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. A private visitation and Funeral Service, followed by the Rite of Entombment have taken place. In memory of Tony, memorial contributions may be made to The Lung Association, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuenralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

