1/1
Antonio MURGANTE
1918-04-18 - 2020-10-06
Peacefully at Maple Park Lodge, Antonio passed away at the wonderful age of 102. He is now reunited with his wife Carmela and his son Alfredo. Loving father to Lena (late Wayne) Peck, Lucy (Jimmy) Scaringi, Joseph (Janice) Morgante, Tina (Warren) Hawes, and daughter-in-law Angela. Adoring 'Papanon' to 17 grandchildren and 10 precious great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by many family in Canada and Italy. In his time here on earth, he has lived through being a POW in WW2, 2 pandemics, the creation of technology and mastering his tomato garden. A very special thank you to the staff at Maple Park Lodge for their exceptional care over the years. A Private Family Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic Church, followed by an entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. If desired, donations in Antonio's Memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Maple Park Lodge - Resident Council. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 8, 2020.
