Passed peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Iolanda Raimondo. Jovial and loving father to Dr. Emilio Raimondo M.D. (Martina Magnotta) and Maria Swatton. Loving nonno to Alissa Raimondo, Gianmarco Raimondo and Michael Swatton. Cherished brother to Giuseppe Raimondo, the late Luigi Raimondo, the late Carmela D'Amelio, the late Maria Iantomasi and the late Giovanni Raimondo. Tony will be missed by many relatives and friends. Thank you to Dr. Charles Hu and the staff at Meadows of Dorchester for their compassionate care. Dad loved to sing his Italian songs until the end. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of committal at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Lupus Ontario would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020