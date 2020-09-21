1/1
Antonio TRIVIERI
It is with great sadness that on September 19, 2020, Antonio Trivieri of Thorold passed away in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Maria Trivieri (Ziccarelli) for 53 years. Papa will be forever and lovingly remembered by his loving son Carmen (Sabrina) and his daughter Theresa (John Hill). Nonno will also be missed by his precious grandsons Lucas, Alexander and Evan. Dear brother of Domenica Arcipretino, Rina (Joe Perri) and the late Rosa (late Martino Sasso). Predeceased by his parents Carmine and Teresina Trivieri. Zio Antonio will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Antonio loved gardening and his greenhouse and always had a woodworking project on the go. He especially loved spending time with his family and his grandsons were his pride and joy. Family and friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of committal at Lakeview Cemetery. As a family, we wish to thank Dr. VanRensburg, Dr. Tharmabala, Dr. Conen, Nurse Babes, Hospice Niagara and all the neighbours and friends for the love and support you have shown towards us. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Mass must bring and wear a mask. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara or to Holy Rosary Church would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 21, 2020.
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
