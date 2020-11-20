November 25, 1949 - November 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Pytlak announces his passing. He leaves behind his beloved children, Allison, Jesse and Cody (Amanda), his sisters, Helena and Veronica (Peter) as well as his niece, Melanie and nephew Kristopher. Tony will be fondly remembered by Mary Jane. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Karolina and his brother Leon. Tony worked extremely hard to provide well for his family. For more than 25 years he was a steam and pipefitter at Union Carbide in Welland followed by more than two decades as a skilled tradesperson with Ford Motor Company in Windsor and Oakville. When he did take time off, Tony's passion for motorcycles, cars, and racing was well known. Nothing made him happier than to hit the open road on his Harley, with friends from the Welland County Motorcycle Club of which he was a longtime member. Tony kept active in other ways too: running, spending time by the lake, fixing things around the house, or taking his sons fishing. Tony went to E.L. Crossley Secondary School in Pelham (class of 1968) and studied at Niagara College. Arrangements were entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street. In Memory of Tony, donations to Habitat for Humanity would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca