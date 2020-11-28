1/1
Antony Roman Pytlak
November 25, 1949 - November 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Pytlak announces his passing. He leaves behind his beloved children, Allison, Jesse and Cody (Amanda), his sisters, Helena and Veronica (Peter) as well as his niece, Melanie and nephew Kristopher. Tony will be fondly remembered by Mary Jane. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Karolina and his brother Leon. Arrangements were entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street. In Memory of Tony, donations to Habitat for Humanity would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are invited to contact J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 905-735-5713 to reserve a time to pay your respects.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 28, 2020.
