November 25, 1949 - November 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Pytlak announces his passing. He leaves behind his beloved children, Allison, Jesse and Cody (Amanda), his sisters, Helena and Veronica (Peter) as well as his niece, Melanie and nephew Kristopher. Tony will be fondly remembered by Mary Jane. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Karolina and his brother Leon. Arrangements were entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street. In Memory of Tony, donations to Habitat for Humanity would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are invited to contact J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 905-735-5713 to reserve a time to pay your respects.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
November 23, 2020
To Mary Jane and Family. Tony was always very pleasant to work with! Always around to help when an extra hand was needed! Sorry we never hooked up for coffee after the plant shut down! My deepest sympathies! A fellow UCAR brother!
Gerry Violette
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Ride on Brother, fondly remembered.. WCMC

Dave Brand
Friend
November 20, 2020
To: Mary Jane and Family
So sorry for your loss and Rest In Peace Tony.
Tony &Liz DiGaetano
Tony & Liz DiGaetano
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
MY sincerest condolences at this sad time to Helen, Veronica,Mary Jane and their families. I knew Tony and his family since childhood and remember all the good times at the family hobby farm on Canboro Road in Fenwick. Tony would put a sheet over his head and scare us pretending to be a ghost. He always said hello and asked how you were doing.May he rest in peace and may your families know some comfort in his remembrance.
Nina Dus(Bialek)
Friend
