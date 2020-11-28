MY sincerest condolences at this sad time to Helen, Veronica,Mary Jane and their families. I knew Tony and his family since childhood and remember all the good times at the family hobby farm on Canboro Road in Fenwick. Tony would put a sheet over his head and scare us pretending to be a ghost. He always said hello and asked how you were doing.May he rest in peace and may your families know some comfort in his remembrance.

Nina Dus(Bialek)

Friend