Archalous KALAGIAN


1934 - 08
Archalous KALAGIAN Obituary
Today you received your wings, as the gates opened to let you in. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Archalous Kalagian (nee Melconian). Reunited with her husband Manouk. Surrounded and survived by the love and laughter of her children Tatos (Narine), Silva, Maral and Megeurdich; her grandchildren Ani (Shawn), Sossi (Aaron), Raffi, Tamara (Alex), Daron, Sevan and Manoug; her great-grandchildren Austin and John Armen. Archalous was an avid member of the Armenian Community Centre and the St. Paul Armenian Church. You will be forever missed and never forgotten. Donations are appreciated to the St. Paul Armenian Church or to Diabetes Canada. Get the Keftes ready... until we meet again xoxo. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Wednesday, February 19th from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service for Archalous will be held on Thursday, February 20th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home ceremony room. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020
