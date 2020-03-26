|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our baby girl on March 22, 2020. Born on March 22, 2020. A beautiful daughter for Rob Mazza and Jennifer Hunt. A guardian angel sister for Vincent, Maliha, Alessio and Stella. Granddaughter of Vince and Lucy Mazza and Ida (late Ward) Hunt. Thank you to the incredible staff at McMaster Children's Hospital- Labour and Delivery Department. Her presence will always and forever be with us. Ariel was playful, independent and incredibly gentle. We love her so much. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020