Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, June 7, 2020 while with her loving, devoted husband, David of 55 years was by her side. Loving mother of Alison and her husband Corrie Wilkinson, and Andrew. Dearly loved Grandma of Katelynn Moore (affectionately known as "Mom" to Katelynn), Darren Diprose and to Coral Wilkinson (affectionately known as "Grandma Sandy" to Coral). Survived by her sister, Ruth Rose (Ivan), and brother, Archie Marchand. Sister-in-law of Glenn (Wendy), Dennis (Kim) and Robin Thomas. Predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Greta Marchand, and by her brother, Ted. Arlene will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, friends and all that met her. In honouring Arlene's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the ALS Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.
