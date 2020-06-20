Arne "Neil" GRUNSTEN
A retired pilot, our Dad slipped the surly bonds of Earth to join his true love, Eleanor (Brabson) (1994) on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 88 years of age. He was at home, his family at his side, as he began his journey. Mom and Dad are reunited again to dance the skies on silvered wings. He is the cherished father of Don (Karen Walker) Grunsten and Karen (Fred) Hodder. Loving grandfather of the late Gillian (2010), Mark, the late Ricky (1985), Byron, Dale (Angus), Daphne and great-grandfather of Gary, Lucas, Alex and Robert. He will be sadly missed by his favourite niece Catherine. His sidekick, comic relief and snuggle buddy Gracie (Shih Tzu/Ninja) grand-puppy misses him, but is forever grateful he left her his socks. Dad gave us the biggest gift we could receive, our love of dogs. He introduced us to his passion for flying, sailing, skiing, photography, auto and motorcycles. We would be remiss if we didn't mention the phenomenal care he received from the often under-appreciated, definitely underpaid front liners our Personal Support Workers and home care nurses. You enabled us to care for Dad at home and for him to have a more enjoyable life. We have to thank two very special men that made a profound impact on our Dad's life and we would have been lost without. Mike Daly, PSW extraordinaire, Dad's mischievous partner in crime... those two were unstoppable. To Nan, our compassionate, kind Palliative care nurse that gently guided us and Dad through this whole process. Last, but absolutely not least, Neil's daughter Karen wishes to thank her rock and friend (who just happens to be her employer), Dr. Christine DeFazio. The staff and patients of DeFazio-Scott Chiropractic have been such an wonderful support to both Dad and her. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who wish, the service will be live streamed on facebook.com/pattersonFH. In memory of Neil, memorial contributions may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.
