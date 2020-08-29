Passed away peacefully at the Port Colborne General Hospital on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Hotte) for 46 years. Loving father of Lisa (Mike) Connors, Lonnie (Karen) Kish, Les (Tanis) Kish and Shyainne Barichello. Cherished grandfather of five. Dear brother of Vada Kidd, Iris (late Al Feor), Mona (late Allen Finlayson), Lois Cummins (Rick), Doug (Chris), Ronnie (Helen) and Norma Tirone. Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Dora Haymes, siblings Elsie, Vera, Cecil, Norman, and nephews Mark Cummins, Brian Kidd, and Ronnie Haymes. Louie worked at General Drop Forge, loved gardening and carpentry, his grandchildren and great children and his fur babies Miley and Maggie. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Port Colborne Hospital and Welland Hospital for their care and compassion. Family and friends will be received at PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham St, Fonthill on Monday, August 31st from 10 - 12:00 noon. A private funeral service for the immediate family only will begin at 12:00 noon, followed by an Interment at Fonthill Cemetery at 12:45 where all friends and family are welcome to attend. As per the current regulations, we ask that those attending wear a face covering. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to McMaster Children's Hospital Oncology. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca