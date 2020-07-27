Passed away at Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving father of Bill (Lynda), and Robert (Cheryl). Dear Grandfather to Chuck, Daniel, Adam, Warren, Cody and Kyle. Great Grandfather to Savana, Dalton and Tristen. Arnold is survived by his sister Marjorie Waite. Predeceased by his son David and his five brothers. Interment will take place at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Wainfleet on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com