Of Port Colborne and formerly of St. Catharines. Passed away peacefully at the Port Colborne General Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Stephanie (nee Jeffries), dear father of Jonathan (Tracey) Thiessen of California, Jeremy (Stefanie) Thiessen of Kentucky, Sarah (Todd) Lint of Ohio, Matthew Thiessen of Tennessee, Jessica (Marc) Long of Ohio, Robert (Louise) Birnie of Port Colborne, loving grandfather of Sawyer, Cannon, Erin, Andrew, Anthony, Hudson, Easton, Abigail, Rachel, Ethan, Spencer and Lincoln. Brother of Walt (Nettie) Thiessen of St. Catharines, Art (Brenda) Thiessen of Angus. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Elizabeth Thiessen and step-daughter, Patricia. Upon leaving Merritton High School, Arnie was employed by Anthes Imperial in St. Catharines as a division production planner. Looking to further himself, he attended Brock University for four years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Brock and a Teacher's Certificate from St. Catharines Teacher's College. In 1968, he began his teaching career. An employee of the Lincoln County Board of Education (later known as District School Board of Niagara - DSBN) for over 30 years, Arnie was an elementary classroom teacher. He enjoyed working with the older grades and focused on grades 5-8. Arnie was loved and respected by staff and students alike. Arnie retired from teaching in 2000. Not long after, he applied for a job at Penner's Home Hardware Building Centre in Virgil. Hired on to take care of the electrical department, among other responsibilities, he took care of ordering and merchandising product, and serving customers. He remained with the company until December of 2019 where, due to illness, he retired. Arnie was a dedicated employee and friend to staff at Penner's. He had a wonderful sense of humour that was appreciated by all and will be sadly missed. Arnie was passionate about singing. As a young man, he was a part of a group called the Sacredaires. In later years, he was a member of the Niagara Community Male Chorus in St. Catharines and most recently, the Niagara Men's Chorus in Niagara Falls. He also sang with the Workmen Quartet for a short time in the early 90s. Until recently, part of a men's quartet at his home church at the Port Colborne BIC Church. A man of many talents, Arnie also enjoyed working with wood. He would add special touches to his family home with wall shelves, decorative tops to windows, smaller pieces of furniture, etc. Once he moved to the farm, Arnie would get out his tools and take care of anything that could be built instead of bought. With the same dedication to detail, he would build stalls, add gates, or build a shed. In early evening, Arnie particularly enjoyed going out to the barn to bring the horses in for the night. The family wishes to thank Dr. W Oelofse, family doctor and Dr. K Scher, palliatve care doctor, along with Paramed nurses, other members of the palliative care team and the staff of Port Colborne Hospital for their compassion and kindness during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place. The Thiessen family will receive visitors at the Port Colborne BIC Church, 10641 Highway 3, Port Colborne on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020