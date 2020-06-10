Passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Juravinski Cancer Centre at the age of 65. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (nee Hunter). Loving father of Tracey (Doug) Steele and Janet (Alfred) Hopmans. Survived by his mother, Shirley Hardy (nee Shields), predeceased by his father Douglas Hardy. Survived by siblings; Susan (Coke) Ratilainen, Brent (Sharon), Dorothy (John) Gabriele, Sandy (Mike) Ugilini and Clifford (Leslie) Hardy. Dear grandfather of Brooke, Keith, Erica, Dylan and Nathan. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Arthur loved hunting, fishing and hiking. He will be fondly remembered by many family and friends. In honouring Arthur's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.