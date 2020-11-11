1/
Arthur John HILDEBRAND
We lost a fun loving man Arthur John Hildebrand this past week on Saturday, November 7, 2020 peacefully at home. Born in Manitoba August 1, 1942, he grain farmed there until 1980. Moved to the Louth area of Niagara operating a vineyard until 1986. We then moved to St. Catharines where he sold Real Estate for 15 years. Then for 13 years he was a custodian for the Niagara U.M. church with his wife Trudy. They have three children Ted (Trisha), Patricia (Jay) Fry, Mylo (Dina) with ten grandchildren His relationship with Jesus was a very important part of his life. He will be greatly missed by all. Friends and family will be welcomed to a public visitation held at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland, on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2 - 4pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff and adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a memorial celebrating Art's life on Facebook in the near future on ArtandTrudy Hildebrand page which will be made public. Stay tuned. If desired, memorial donations may be made to MCC - Mennonite Central Committee (https://mcc.canada.ca/)or the Alzheimer Society (https://alzheimer.ca/niagara/en/home). Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
