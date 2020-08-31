1/1
Arthur Joseph "Art" DES ROCHES
Surrounded by his loving family, Art Des Roches of Thorold in his 91st year, died peacefully at his residence after a lengthy illness on Friday, August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna (Shannon) for 63 years. Art will be missed by his loving son Gary Des Roches (Diana) and his daughter Shelley (Don), and is predeceased by his son Ronald. Papa will also be missed by his grandchildren Karson, Corey, Karleigh (Luke), Kelsey (Steven), Grayson, Christian and his precious great-grandchildren Jayden, Aubree and Mason. Loving brother of Margaret, Emily and Marie. Art ispredeceased by his parents Sylvere and Denise, brothers Ralph, Ned, Douglas, Joe and sisters Nora and Theresa from the east coast. Art was a long standing member of the Canadian Corps Unit #44, Thorold, for many years and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. The family would like to send a special thank you to Art's wonderful nurses, Jan and Sarah and to Rosie, his P.S.W., for such wonderful, compassionate care. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 and 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, followed by the Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. As per the province of Ontario COVID regulation- visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Funeral Liturgy must bring and wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 31, 2020.
