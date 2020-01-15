|
Arthur Osbourne Perry died peacefully in St. Catharines on Friday, January 10, 2020 in his 83rd year. He was the beloved jitterbug partner and big-hearted husband of Edie (Currie) and devoted father of Karin Perry and Jef Perry (Eva). As a loving grampy to Evan, Malcolm and Isaac Lepp, and Ben Perry. He will be fondly remembered for his long stories, tie-dyed lab coat, singing grace loudly and Yarmouth Gateway tales. A true Nova Scotian, he was the youngest son of the late Art and Hazel Perry; predeceased by brothers Merrill, Percy and Carl Perry, and sister Florence Leoni. He was an embracing and kind brother-in-law to Reta, Sandy and Betty. Uncle Ossie will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews residing across Canada from the Pacific to the Atlantic Oceans. Art mentored many throughout his career as a teacher, friend and volunteer during his time at the YMCA, DSBN and Merritton Athletic Association. He was an associate member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #138 Merritton, an avid philatelist of the St. Catharines Stamp Club, and founding member and CEO of the neighbourhood 'Five to Five'. A gathering to celebrate Ossie's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #138, 2 Chestnut Street East, Merritton, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to your local Salvation Army Church OR the British Methodist Episcopal Church, Salem Chapel would be appreciated and may be made at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold. Online condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020