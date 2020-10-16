It is with great sadness the family of Arthur "Big John" Trussell announces his passing on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in his 92nd year. Loving husband to Bertha Trussell (nee Matthews) for 67 years. Father to Bob (Kathy), Doug (Cindy), Dave (Kathy), and Janet Bradley. Grandpa to Matthew, Tim, Elizabeth, Michael, Julie, Arthur, Sarah, April, Dan, and Joe. Great-Grandpa to Sofia, Stephanie, Avery, Anya, Aubree, Maddie, Ellie, Lucas, Will, Andrew, Brigitte, Henry, Wesley, Eva, Emma, Emilia, Finn, Peter, and Olive. A.J. was born in Luton, England in 1928 to Frank and Gertrude Trussell. In his 20s, he started working at Vauxhall Motors as an apprentice toolmaker. He was given a scholarship to attend General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan to earn his engineering degree. He graduated in 1951, returning to England to continue his career at Vauxhall Motors. After marrying Bertha, John decided to move to Canada in 1953 to start a new career with General Motors in St. Catharines. He retired from GM after 33 years. John and Bertha started growing their family immediately upon arrival in Canada. His family always came first. John was involved in coaching soccer, playing rugby and was involved with the St. Catharines Rowing Club, but of all his affiliations, the Masonic Lodge was dearest to him. John loved to be surrounded by his ever-growing family. A private family funeral service will be held at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com