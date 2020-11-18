1/1
Arturo MIRESSE
Passed away suddenly at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of 47 years to Josephine Miresse (nee Molinaro). Dearly loved father of Nick (Serena) Miresse and Anna (Ray) Inverso. Cherished Nonno to Elia and Odessa. Nonno would do anything for them, they were his brightest light and happiest moments. Dear brother of Clotilde (Antonio) and Carmela (Domenico). Arturo worked hard when he immigrated from Casalduni, Italy to Canada. He was a welder and proud to have learned from his dad. Arturo always had a smile on his face, and a lending hand. He loved to be with his family and friends around the dinner table. His friends from Club Italia and Tim Horton's will certainly miss him. Arturo was a kind-hearted, dedicated man to his family and friends. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Appointments for visitation are required in advance by calling 905-358-3513. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Arturo, donations in lieu of flowers to The Niagara Health Foundation (GNGH Intensive Care Unit) or Our Lady of Peace Church would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 18, 2020.
