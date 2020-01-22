|
Passed away peacefully at Bella Senior Care Residence on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Mollica (2003). Loving mother of Anna (Guy) Nicoletti and Mary (Peter) Cahill. Cherished nonni of Michael, Daniel, Melissa (Greg), Steven and David. Dear sister of Yolanda (Luigi) Politi, Teresina Lisi, Antonietta DeVellis and Nino (Connie) Riselli and sister-in-law of Ella Riselli, Lena Riselli, Bruno Mollica, Gino (Luciana) Mollica, Ida (George) Guglielmi and Rita (Rodilio) Recine. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Giacinto and Giuseppina Riselli, her brothers Rocco and his wife Marietta Riselli, Armando Riselli and Benny Riselli, her sisters Ida and her husband Armando Vacca and Filomena and her husband Antonio Politi and her brothers-in-law Antonio Lisi and Achille DeVellis. Mrs. Mollica had worked at the Casa D'Oro Restaurant for 40 years. Special thanks to the staff at Bella Senior Care Residence for their compassionate care. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 8:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Mollica, donations to Diabetes Canada or Our Lady of the Scapular Church would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020