At the McMaster Children's Hospital, on March 18, 2020 Baby Logan Andre Asselin of Welland, was escorted into the arms of Angels. Beloved infant son of Elizabeth Raymond and Andrew Asselin. Loving grandson of Kevin and Cindy and Karen and Don, as well as great-grandma Patricia. Little Logan will be sadly missed by his aunts; Trina (Godmother), Jessica and Roxanne and uncles; Eric and Mark, as well as Godfather Eric W. Logan was predeceased by his grandpa Andy. The parents and family would like to thank the staff at McMaster Children's Hospital and St.Catharines Hospital Site for the excellent care and support. A private family service was held yesterday (Monday, March 23, 2020) in the chapel of the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Mike of The Salvation Army officiating. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit: www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020