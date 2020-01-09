|
|
1927-2020 Passed away peacefully, with family by his side. Born in Woudsend , FR, The Netherlands on August 6, 1927. Predeceased by his wife Antje (nee Schrale). He will be forever remembered and missed by family and friends. Dear father to Diane (Paul), Janet (Don), Glenda (Dwayne), Jan (Patricia). Loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Deena, Alyssa, Devan, Erika, Iyla, and Rokus. Beloved brother to his devoted sister Tryntsje Zondervan (Martin). A committed son, brother, husband, father and proud grandfather. Happiest on the water, captain of his beloved sailboat "Antje II". Respecting his wishes private family arrangements have been made. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation of Canada.