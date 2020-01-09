Home

More Obituaries for Ate POSTHUMUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ate "Art" POSTHUMUS

Ate "Art" POSTHUMUS Obituary
1927-2020 Passed away peacefully, with family by his side. Born in Woudsend , FR, The Netherlands on August 6, 1927. Predeceased by his wife Antje (nee Schrale). He will be forever remembered and missed by family and friends. Dear father to Diane (Paul), Janet (Don), Glenda (Dwayne), Jan (Patricia). Loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Deena, Alyssa, Devan, Erika, Iyla, and Rokus. Beloved brother to his devoted sister Tryntsje Zondervan (Martin). A committed son, brother, husband, father and proud grandfather. Happiest on the water, captain of his beloved sailboat "Antje II". Respecting his wishes private family arrangements have been made. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation of Canada.
