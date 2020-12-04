- It is with great sadness, that we announce the sudden passing of Blake, on November 30th 2020, age 32. Blake is survived by his loving parents Aubrey and Linda Clements, his sister Megan Ruiter (Al) and his three beautiful children Marley, Callum and Henley, whom he shared with his partner of 10 years Rebecca Robins. He will be dearly missed by his nanny Darla Turner, his Aunt Karen May, his nieces Hailey and Ava and nephew Zakk. Blake will be fondly remembered and forever missed by his friends and family and his beloved dog Juice. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Saturday, December 5th from 2-4p.m. Due to COVID19 regulations, all guests attending the visitation must call the Funeral Home to book and schedule a time to attend. To book a visitation time, please call (905)-937-4444. All guests MUST wear a mask. Social distancing is in full effect. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Blake's name to a charity of your choice
