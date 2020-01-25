Home

We are sad to announce the passing of our mother Audrey Bernice Kelly on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Hugh (1993). Survived by daughters Margaret Kelly and Deb Hebert (Denis), granddaughters Jenn Hebert and Melanie Hebert (Kevin). Special thanks to Henrietta whose kindness, compassion and care has always been very much appreciated by the family. Special friend to Marjorie Ness. Cremation has already taken place. As per Audrey's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020
