|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the loss of Audrey MacDonald, our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2020, in her 93rd year. Audrey was the beloved wife of the late Neil Sylvester MacDonald (2002). Dearly loved mother of Eileen Karner (Ross), Bernie MacDonald (Aline), Jim MacDonald (Marci) and Father Stuart MacDonald. Cherished "Nina" (grandmother) of Pam Cullen (Jim), Greg Karner (Erin), Tara Markovich (John), Andrew MacDonald (Patricia) Alex MacDonald and Chris MacDonald, and great "Nina" (great grandmother) of Emily, James, Matthew, Emma and Jake. Audrey was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, the youngest daughter of Charles and Annie Campbell. A year after graduating from St. Anne's High School, Audrey married Neil Sylvester MacDonald on June 4, 1946, and so began a 56-year journey of love and devotion. After fifteen years of marriage, in 1961, Audrey and Syl moved to Welland. There, as in Nova Scotia, Audrey devoted herself to the traditional roles of wife, mother and homemaker -all of which she cherished, and to which three generations of her family will attest, she did exceptionally well. She was the heart of her family: her loyalty was unwavering and her love, unconditional. She was baker, seamstress, cheerleader to every child, grandchild and great-grandchild, and the best Santa's helper ever--she did her utmost to make Christmas celebrations magical for every generation of her family. The love of her life was Syl, and she missed him terribly, but her joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was palpable to the very end: her world lit up when any of them visited. Audrey's courage, tenacity and independence in her last months of declining health, were inspirational. She was truly a member of the "greatest generation". Besides her parents and her beloved Syl, Audrey was predeceased by her infant daughter, Paula, her cherished sisters - Martha, Clara, Pauline, Mae, Teresa, Anna, and Jean - and by her much-loved brothers - Peter, Louis, Frankie and Bernie. Audrey was the last living "Campbell girl" and will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, especially by her nieces Pat Daley and Anna Markovich. Audrey was gifted with a beautiful spirit of faith, devotion and daily prayer. She had been a member of St. Kevin's Parish Community for fifty-nine years. Thanks is extended to Audrey's neighbour, Michael Jones, for his support and kindness for so many years, and to Doctor Stephen Lawrence for his care of Audrey until the end. Also, thank you to Rebecca, Pauline and Sandra, from Care Partners, for helping care for Audrey in her final months. Nina - may your "treat drawer" and your nurturing and protective spirit live on forever. "We love you, dear" too, Nina- forever and for always. Rest in peace. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 28 from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm. Vigil Prayers Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 307 Niagara Street, Welland at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29th. The family would appreciate prayers offered and masses said for Audrey. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 27, 2020