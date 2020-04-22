|
1928 - 2020 In her 93rd year, Audrey peacefully passed away on April 17, 2020 at her home at Queenston Place. Beloved wife to Mervin (predeceased) and loving mother to son Merv (predeceased) and daughter Jan Moodie of Niagara Falls. Cherished grandmother to Michael Moodie and her great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Mason and Brady Moodie. Predeceased by her three siblings of St. Davids: Edna Beatty, Frederick Stewart and Frank Stewart. Audrey is predeceased by her parents: Frank and Elsie Stewart. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Audrey and her husband Merv were lifelong, loyal members of the Royal Canadian Legion. Audrey was a loving, kind and gentle person who always thought of others before herself. A sincere thank you to the staff at Queenston Place for the kind care they provided to Audrey. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel (905-354-5614). As per Audrey's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). On-line tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020