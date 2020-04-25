Home

Born in Catford, England on November 7,1926, passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Don Yule (1998). Predeceased by her parents Mary and Arthur Stoneham, sister Maire Scott, and her loving daughter Carol Kulawic. Survived by son Kevin and Helen Yule, and son-in-law Walter Kulawic. Loving grandma of Allan and Yvonne Kulawic, Kelly Richards, Amy Ciancio, Tara Yule, and Jody and Nicole Yule. Great grandma (a.k.a. G.G.) of Sarah and Rachel Kulawic, Allysa and Logan Ciancio, Jessica and Christyna Richards, and Allison and Owen Yule. Special G.G. to Ashley. Audrey is also survived by her family in the U.S. and cousins in England. She was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, Bokhara Court #22. She will be greatly missed by all. A private graveside service will be held. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the MS Society of Canada. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
