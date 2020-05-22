March 30, 1941 - May 19, 2020 Audrey peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Innisfree Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Leonard (Len) for 55 years. Loving mother of four children and nine grandchildren, all of whom she cherished. Daughters, Anne Probst (Fred) of Drumbo, ON, Karen (Paul Nethercott) of Toronto, Susan Kitchen (Chris) of Kitchener, and son Brian of Toronto. Grandchildren, Alexander (26), Tristan (24) and Kelden Probst (21), Morgan (20) and Emma Williams (18), Cory (21) and Jordan Kitchen (20), Taylor (15) and Ellie Budden (13). Predeceased by parents Edward and Rita Dowdall of Arthur, brothers Maurice (2019), Patrick (2003), Joseph (1953), and sister Anne (1962). Survived by sisters Aileen Creaser (John), Fredericton NB, Bernice Green, Arthur ON and brothers Vernon (Marlene), Fergus ON and Brian (Nancy), Kelowna BC. Audrey graduated from the University of Guelph and the College of Education, Toronto, where she met Len and both graduated with secondary school teaching qualifications. Audrey taught in London and St. Catharines. She married Len in 1964 and retired from teaching to start a family. She returned to teaching as an occasional teacher in later years. Audrey was always very encouraging and supportive of her children's education and proud of their achievements in graduating from university and establishing productive careers. She continued this with grandchildren with ongoing support for education and always reminding them of homework, assignments due or upcoming exams while sending greetings on every occasion celebrated each year. In retirement, Audrey was always busy. She volunteered at St. Mary's General Hospital for 20 years, was a member of the Womens Probus Club of Waterloo, and loved playing bridge with many different groups. Church was an important part of her life and with a great singing voice was a member of one of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church choir groups. Audrey and Len were fortunate to be able to travel extensively to the UK, Ireland, Central Europe, Italy, Greece, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere. They also enjoyed several years as snowbirds in Port Charlotte Florida. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the kindness and excellent care she received from Dr. Queresky and Dr. Chen at Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Yew and the care team at Care Partners, and the caring staff at Innisfree Hospice. A private family graveside service will be held and a memorial funeral mass will be celebrated after restrictions for church services, due to COVID-19, are removed. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, Innisfree Hospice, the Canadian Cancer Society, or a charity of choice may be made through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.