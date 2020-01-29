|
Peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband James (1994). Loving mother of the late Michael, Ralph (Betty), Brian, Bill, Catherine (Tony), Paul (Paulette), Barbara and Darlene. Survived by 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sisters Betty and Millie. She will be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Saturday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church (31 Chestnut St. E., Merritton) on Saturday, February 1st at 12:00 noon. Cremation to follow. If so desired, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020