Peacefully, at Linhaven Long-term care Home,St. Catharines, Ontario, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at age 93, Audrey (nee Smith), devoted and much-loved mother to 3 sons, John(Julie), Jamie, and Joe. Pre-deceased by her husband, Dave(2012), they were married 65 years. Pre-deceased by her parents, Percy and Bertha, her sisters Margaret, Evelyn, and brothers Rodney and Eric(Percy). Beloved grandmother to Sarah (Chris), Murray (Rachel), Benjamin(Michal), Davis(Cathy), Ryan(Helena) and Jacob. Great grandmother to Mikayla, Isabella, Iliad, Kaia, Theodore, Penelope and Cassius. A long and full life of good health has ended but her spirit lives on. Words cannot express our thanks to Linhaven staff who worked so hard and lovingly and tenderly cared for our mother during her 14 month stay. Thank you so much. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of Audrey's life is planned for a future date. If so desired, donations in Audrey's honour can be made to Linhaven. Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there; I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sun on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there; I did not die.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020