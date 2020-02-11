|
1928 - 2020 It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Aurlene May Hoare on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in her 92nd year. Aurlene was the devoted wife of the late Leslie J. Hoare for almost 49 years. Beloved Mom to her son Darryl (Leigh) and Gram to Moy (Jeff). Predeceased by her sons Kevin and Glenn. She also adored her grandchildren Dylan (Bianca), Cody and great-grandson, Cole. Remembered with much love by many friends and relatives in the U.K. and the States. Cremation has taken place. Friends and relatives will be received for a memorial service in the chapel at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines on Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. In memory of Aurlene donations to the Niagara Health Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020