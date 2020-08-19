1/1
Aurora PAONESSA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aurora Paonessa on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband, Peppino, Aurora is survived by her cherished daughter Barbara (Tom) Leo and her precious granddaughter, Joanne (Dom) Leo. Aurora leaves behind her dear sister-in-law Maria Mangiacasale. Aurora is also predeceased by her sister Giuseppina Fabiano and brother Alfredo Rotella. She will be greatly missed by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Bella Senior Care, who have lovingly looked after Aurora for the past six years. As per Aurora's wishes, a private funeral was held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
