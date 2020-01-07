|
|
The family of the late Aurore Halle wish to express our sincere thanks to everyone who, through visits, cards, calls, flowers, food, donations to the church and offerings of masses comforted our family with deeply appreciated expressions of sympathy. We extend our appreciation to Pere Guy Bertin Fouda for his visit and anointing of our mother at the house and for the vigil prayers along with the / Legion de Marie at the funeral home. His eulogy at the beautiful funeral mass celebrated at Eglise du Sacre-Coeur was inspiring and comforting. The choir's selection of hymns touched our hearts. A special thank you to mom's sister Denyse and granddaughter Brianne for the very meaningful readings and to the church servers. Heartfelt thanks to the pallbearers: grandsons Brandon, Nicolas, Colin, Dan and nephews Grald and And4. Warms thanks to Roger Gervais of the Welland Funeral Home and especially to Tianna whose calm and respectful demeanor provided us with much needed assurance and peace. We are grateful to the ladies auxiliary at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 for preparing the delicious luncheon. Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Dooler, Dr. Manser, nurses Kim, Jocelyne and Sue who, working as a team, provided us with much support and guidance in our mom's care. Also thanks to Michelle from the LHIN, CSSN namely Kim and Crystal and to Tracy, Patricia, Leanne, Lisa, Karen and to the countless other PSW's whose friendly assistance helped mom to remain in her home, a home she loved and lived in for over 70 years. We also really enjoyed the home visits from Lorraine, Kim and Mariette whose expertise kept mom looking beautiful. Every act of kindness helped us in these difficult times of grief to give our beloved Aurore a perfect adieu. With love, the Hall'family.