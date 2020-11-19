1/
Avenincio (Nish) Mascarin
The family of the late Avenincio (Nish) Mascarin wishes to acknowledge the many condolences and tributes in memory of Nish, our well-loved husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague. Special thanks to Father Richard Kowalchuk for his caring Service and Funeral Mass in the time of Covid, and to Father Stan Makacinas for all his prayers and comfort, especially in Nish's final days. We are grateful to LHIN for all their support, and to all Nish's PSW's, especially Mariana, Amanda, Patricia,Janet, and Kiki, and to his Palliative Care Nurses, Nicole and Cheryl. He looked forward to their visits, and to their comfort and sense of humour. We thank Dr. Maria Cescon, Nish's very supportive physician, whose dedication and care enabled him to remain pain free and comfortable in his own home that he loved. And thanks to son Marco, who cared for many of his Dad's physical needs for long hours. Our sincere appreciation to all. Jo-An Mascarin and Family

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

