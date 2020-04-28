|
January 04, 1921 - April 24, 2020 It Is with profound sadness that Azelle's family has to announce her passing in her 100th year after a battle with Dementia. She fought it with courage, tremendous dignity and her sense of humour never left her. Mom is predeceased by her parents John and Pearl Roland, her brothers Donald, Clyde, Max and Lawrence Roland and great-granddaughter Megan Nickerson. Azelle's beloved husband and best friend Nick Oblinski left her too soon passing away in 2000. She is survived by her son Terry Oblinski and his wife Ruth of Perth On. And her daughter Nikki Stager and her husband David of Welland On. She will be missed by her granddaughter Tammy Stager and her husband Dave of Fonthill On. She is survived by her other grandchildren Matt Lanteigne (Stacey McKenna) of Smithville, Cherie Nickerson of Ottawa and Jason Oblinski and his wife Karen of Regina Saskatchewan and 13 great-grandchildren. Azelle was born in St. Catharines and raised in Rockway on the family farm and she attended high school at the St. Catharines Collegiate. She helped with the war effort working at the Inglis plant in Toronto and Thompson Products in St.Catharines making shells for bombs during W.W. 11. Azelle met and then married Nick Oblinski on November 18, 1944 just before he was deployed overseas. After the war Azelle and Nick lived in St. Catharines where they raised their 2 children. In 1968 they moved to North Pelham where they opened a store (stop"n"go variety) and a gas station. Mom spent the last years in the Pelham area living in Fenwick and Fonthill. Mom was a member of the Fonthill Legion branch 613 where she enjoyed many afternoons and evenings playing cards or shuffleboard with her friends. Everyone knew she was coming in when they heard "WHOOPDE DOO" We would like to thanks the staff at Plymouth Cordage Retirement Home in Welland especially Santanna and Michelle for their patience understanding and friendship to our mother. Also a very sincere thank you to Westpark Health Centre long term care staff, nurses, P.S.W.'s, dietician, Dr. Halladay and the young lady who made sure the family had snacks and hot tea and especially to Rena McCormick who was so compassionate, caring and took time to call and inform us almost daily to give updates on Mom's condition. These calls meant so much to us especially at this time due to Covid as we were not able to see Mom until the last 2 days of her life. She is a great loss to her family but will be remembered lovingly by all those who knew her. Cremation has taken place by Lampman's Funeral home in Fenwick. There will be an internment at a later date with a celebration of life to follow immediately after. Details will be posted in the obituaries section of the papers.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020